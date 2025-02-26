CrossAmerica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $944.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.5 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.1 billion.

CrossAmerica shares have climbed roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.84, a climb of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAPL

