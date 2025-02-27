Cronos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported earnings of $43.7 million in…

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported earnings of $43.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stayner, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.1 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $117.6 million.

