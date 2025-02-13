Crocs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $368.9 million. On…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $368.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $6.36. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, were $2.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $989.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $960.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $950.1 million, or $15.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.38 to $2.52.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $13.15 per share.

