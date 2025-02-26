CRH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Wednesday reported net income of $703 million in its fourth quarter.…

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Wednesday reported net income of $703 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dublin 16, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The building material company posted revenue of $8.87 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.49 billion, or $5.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $35.57 billion.

CRH expects full-year earnings to be $5.34 to $5.80 per share.

