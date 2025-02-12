Crane NXT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $57.6 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $57.6 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $399.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $184.1 million, or $3.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.