CRA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $2.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $176.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.7 million, or $6.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $687.4 million.

