Coty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $23.7 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $23.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COTY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.