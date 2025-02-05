Costamare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31.9 million in its fourth quarter.…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $548.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $319.9 million, or $2.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

