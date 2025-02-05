Corteva, Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41 million in its fourth…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41 million in its fourth quarter.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $3.98 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $907 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.91 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.6 billion.

