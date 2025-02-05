Corpay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $246 million. The Atlanta-based company…

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.33 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1 billion, or $13.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.97 billion.

Corpay expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.75 to $21.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.35 billion to $4.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPAY

