Corebridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.02 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.23 billion, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.58 billion.

