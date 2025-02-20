Core Natural Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) on Thursday reported net income of $30.8…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) on Thursday reported net income of $30.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.07 per share.

The coal company posted revenue of $595.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $286.4 million, or $9.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.

