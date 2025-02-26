Corcept: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.4 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $181.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $139.7 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $675 million.

Corcept expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.