COPT Defense: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COPT Defense Properties (CDP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Columbia, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $74.5 million, or 65 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 66 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $35.1 million, or 31 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties posted revenue of $183.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $296.8 million, or $2.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $753.3 million.

The company’s shares have dropped almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.73, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

