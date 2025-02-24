Controladora Vuela: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on…

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46 million.

The Santa Fe, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The operator of low-cost airline Volaris posted revenue of $835 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.14 billion.

