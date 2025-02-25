Consumer Portfolio Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.1…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The auto lender posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.2 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $393.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPSS

