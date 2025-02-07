Construction Partners: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported a loss of $3.1 million…

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $561.6 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.74 billion.

