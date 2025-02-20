Constellium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Thursday reported a loss of $48 million in its fourth…

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Thursday reported a loss of $48 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Paris-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The aluminum company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.34 billion.

