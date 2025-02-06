ConocoPhillips: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.31 billion. The Houston-based company said…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.31 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.98 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $14.74 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.24 billion, or $7.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $56.95 billion.

