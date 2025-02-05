Conmed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.8 million. The…

The Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $345.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $132.4 million, or $4.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion.

