Confluent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $88.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The data infrastructure software maker posted revenue of $261.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $345.1 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $963.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Confluent expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $253 million to $254 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Confluent expects full-year earnings to be 35 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.12 billion.

Confluent shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $29.98, a decrease of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

