Conduent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12 million in its fourth quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $800 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $426 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNDT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.