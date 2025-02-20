Con Ed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $310 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $310 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.82 billion, or $5.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.26 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ED

