Comstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $58.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $366.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $229.7 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

