Compass: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Monday reported a loss of $23.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $307.2 million in the period.

