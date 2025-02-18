Community Health Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $70…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $70 million in its fourth quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.27 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $516 million, or $3.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.63 billion.

Community Health Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.6 billion.

