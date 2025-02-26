CommScope: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.7 million.…

CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The Claremont, North Carolina-based company said it had net loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The wireless and broadband network technology company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $315.5 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COMM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COMM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.