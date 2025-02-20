Comfort Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported profit of $145.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported profit of $145.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $4.09.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $522.4 million, or $14.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIX

