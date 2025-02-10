Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $4…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $234.1 million in the period.

