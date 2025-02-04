Columbia Sportswear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $102.6 million.…

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $1.80 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $223.3 million, or $3.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Columbia Sportswear expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $749 million to $764 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.4 billion to $3.47 billion.

