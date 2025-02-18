Colony Credit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 18 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $54.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $132 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.9 million.

Colony Credit shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.97, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.

