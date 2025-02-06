Colliers International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $75.1 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $75.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.26 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161.7 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.82 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIGI

