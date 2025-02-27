Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.5 million.…

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $181.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.2 million, or $1.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $631.4 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $735 million to $750 million.

