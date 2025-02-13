Cohu: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in…

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Poway, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $94.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $69.8 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $401.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cohu said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $104 million.

