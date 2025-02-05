Cognizant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $546…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $546 million.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.24 billion, or $4.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.1 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $20.3 billion to $20.8 billion.

