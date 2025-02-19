Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.9 million, after…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $305.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $58.9 million, or 15 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

Coeur Mining shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.35, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

