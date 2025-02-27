Codexis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $65.3 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $59.3 million.

Codexis expects full-year revenue in the range of $64 million to $68 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.93. A year ago, they were trading at $4.15.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDXS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.