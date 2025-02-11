Coca-Cola: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.19 billion. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.19 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $11.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.69 billion.

