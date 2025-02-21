Coca-Cola FEMSA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB (KOF) on Friday reported net income of $363 million…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB (KOF) on Friday reported net income of $363 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had profit of $1.73.

The bottling company posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 billion, or $6.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.35 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOF

