Coca-Cola Consolidated: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Thursday reported net income of $178.9 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Thursday reported net income of $178.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $20.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $18.11 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $633.1 million, or $69.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COKE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.