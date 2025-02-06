CNO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $166.1…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $166.1 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.14 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $949.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $404 million, or $3.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.5 billion.

