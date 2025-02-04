CNH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $173…

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $173 million.

On a per-share basis, the Essex, Britain-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $4.88 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.25 billion, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $19.84 billion.

CNH expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 75 cents per share.

