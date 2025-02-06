CMS Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $265 million.…

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $265 million.

The Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1 billion, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.52 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.54 to $3.60 per share.

