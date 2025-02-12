CME: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $874.6 million. The Chicago-based…

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.53 billion, or $9.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.13 billion.

