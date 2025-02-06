Cloudflare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.8 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $459.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $451.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $78.8 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to be 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $468 million to $469 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of 79 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $2.09 billion.

