CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 566 566½ 544 546¾ —19¼ May 579¼ 580¼ 560 562½ —17¼ Jul 593½ 594¼ 574¾ 576¾ —17 Sep 608¼ 608¾ 590 592 —16½ Dec 627½ 628¼ 610 611½ —16¼ Mar 643 643½ 626¾ 628¼ —15½ May 649¼ 649¼ 636¼ 636¾ —14¾ Jul 643 643 632¼ 633¾ —12¾ Sep 640 —12½ Dec 650 650¼ 649 650¼ —12 Mar 656¾ —12 May 656 —12 Jul 633¼ —12 Est. sales 133,605. Wed.’s sales 126,618 Wed.’s open int 399,238 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 478¼ 481¼ 463¾ 464¾ —13½ May 493½ 496¼ 480 481 —12½ Jul 498½ 501¼ 485¾ 486¾ —11¾ Sep 466¾ 468½ 458½ 459¾ —7½ Dec 465¾ 467¾ 460¾ 461¾ —5¼ Mar 477¾ 478½ 471¾ 473¼ —4¾ May 483¾ 484¼ 478¾ 479¾ —4¾ Jul 486¼ 487 481½ 482¾ —4¼ Sep 463¾ 464 460½ 461¼ —4 Dec 463¼ 464½ 459¼ 460¼ —3½ Mar 470½ 472¼ 470½ 471 —3¼ May 477 —3 Jul 479¼ —3 Sep 461 —3 Dec 457 457¼ 457 457¼ —2½ Jul 474¼ —2½ Dec 458 458¼ 458 458¼ — ¾ Est. sales 492,811. Wed.’s sales 470,353 Wed.’s open int 1,909,576 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 362 363¾ 354½ 360¼ —2 May 370½ 374½ 364¼ 372¾ +¼ Jul 374½ — ¼ Sep 370¼ — ¼ Dec 363¾ — ¼ Mar 367¼ — ¼ May 373¼ — ¼ Jul 349½ — ¼ Sep 365¼ — ¼ Dec 367¾ — ¼ Jul 367¾ — ¼ Sep 362 — ¼ Est. sales 1,245. Wed.’s sales 1,245 Wed.’s open int 3,557 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1024 1034 1021 1022¾ —1¾ May 1041¼ 1051¼ 1035 1037¼ —4 Jul 1055¾ 1065½ 1050 1052 —4¼ Aug 1054¾ 1063¾ 1049 1050½ —4½ Sep 1041½ 1049¾ 1036¾ 1037½ —4¾ Nov 1045 1053¼ 1040½ 1041¾ —3¾ Jan 1056 1063¼ 1051¼ 1052¼ —3¾ Mar 1057 1061¾ 1051 1052 —4¼ May 1059½ 1065 1055 1055½ —4½ Jul 1071¾ 1071¾ 1062¼ 1062¼ —4¾ Aug 1056 —5¼ Sep 1037¼ —5½ Nov 1039¾ 1043¼ 1034½ 1034½ —4¾ Jan 1044¾ —4¾ Mar 1046¾ —4 May 1051 —3½ Jul 1065 1065½ 1059¾ 1059¾ —6 Aug 1058½ —6 Sep 1046 —6 Nov 1046¾ —3¾ Jul 1066½ —4½ Nov 1032¾ —4½ Est. sales 289,441. Wed.’s sales 269,281 Wed.’s open int 802,621 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 44.95 45.65 44.58 44.75 —.22 May 45.59 46.23 45.20 45.35 —.24 Jul 45.92 46.51 45.51 45.67 —.25 Aug 45.84 46.38 45.46 45.61 —.24 Sep 45.68 46.17 45.33 45.47 —.21 Oct 45.62 45.94 45.13 45.30 —.16 Dec 45.48 45.95 45.16 45.34 —.14 Jan 45.54 46.01 45.26 45.43 —.12 Mar 45.47 46.07 45.35 45.50 —.13 May 45.78 45.86 45.65 45.66 —.12 Jul 45.94 45.94 45.82 45.82 —.12 Aug 45.94 45.94 45.75 45.75 —.19 Sep 45.60 —.19 Oct 45.40 —.20 Dec 45.49 —.18 Jan 45.56 —.20 Mar 45.69 —.21 May 45.81 —.21 Jul 45.54 —.21 Aug 45.38 —.21 Sep 45.30 —.21 Oct 45.48 —.26 Dec 45.22 —.26 Jul 45.11 —.26 Oct 45.10 —.26 Dec 44.84 —.26 Est. sales 164,660. Wed.’s sales 153,506 Wed.’s open int 547,035 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 293.20 295.60 290.70 290.90 —2.50 May 302.50 305.00 299.60 300.20 —2.30 Jul 309.80 312.20 307.00 307.50 —2.50 Aug 312.10 314.20 309.30 309.80 —2.50 Sep 313.40 315.60 310.60 311.10 —2.60 Oct 314.20 316.30 311.50 312.10 —2.50 Dec 318.40 320.40 315.70 316.00 —2.80 Jan 320.40 321.70 317.20 317.40 —2.80 Mar 321.10 321.90 317.80 317.90 —2.90 May 321.20 321.60 319.20 319.20 —2.90 Jul 322.30 323.50 321.40 321.40 —3.00 Aug 321.90 321.90 320.90 320.90 —3.10 Sep 320.90 320.90 319.50 319.50 —3.00 Oct 317.10 —3.00 Dec 318.80 —3.10 Jan 319.40 —3.10 Mar 320.10 —3.10 May 321.60 —3.10 Jul 323.40 —3.10 Aug 322.90 —3.10 Sep 321.40 —3.10 Oct 323.40 —3.10 Dec 325.20 —3.20 Jul 333.20 —3.20 Oct 333.20 —3.20 Dec 336.20 —3.20 Est. sales 169,790. Wed.’s sales 159,986 Wed.’s open int 540,417

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.