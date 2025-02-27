CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|566
|566½
|544
|546¾
|—19¼
|May
|579¼
|580¼
|560
|562½
|—17¼
|Jul
|593½
|594¼
|574¾
|576¾
|—17
|Sep
|608¼
|608¾
|590
|592
|—16½
|Dec
|627½
|628¼
|610
|611½
|—16¼
|Mar
|643
|643½
|626¾
|628¼
|—15½
|May
|649¼
|649¼
|636¼
|636¾
|—14¾
|Jul
|643
|643
|632¼
|633¾
|—12¾
|Sep
|640
|—12½
|Dec
|650
|650¼
|649
|650¼
|—12
|Mar
|656¾
|—12
|May
|656
|—12
|Jul
|633¼
|—12
|Est. sales 133,605.
|Wed.’s sales 126,618
|Wed.’s open int 399,238
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|478¼
|481¼
|463¾
|464¾
|—13½
|May
|493½
|496¼
|480
|481
|—12½
|Jul
|498½
|501¼
|485¾
|486¾
|—11¾
|Sep
|466¾
|468½
|458½
|459¾
|—7½
|Dec
|465¾
|467¾
|460¾
|461¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|477¾
|478½
|471¾
|473¼
|—4¾
|May
|483¾
|484¼
|478¾
|479¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|486¼
|487
|481½
|482¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|463¾
|464
|460½
|461¼
|—4
|Dec
|463¼
|464½
|459¼
|460¼
|—3½
|Mar
|470½
|472¼
|470½
|471
|—3¼
|May
|477
|—3
|Jul
|479¼
|—3
|Sep
|461
|—3
|Dec
|457
|457¼
|457
|457¼
|—2½
|Jul
|474¼
|—2½
|Dec
|458
|458¼
|458
|458¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 492,811.
|Wed.’s sales 470,353
|Wed.’s open int 1,909,576
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|362
|363¾
|354½
|360¼
|—2
|May
|370½
|374½
|364¼
|372¾
|+¼
|Jul
|374½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|370¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|363¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|367¼
|—
|¼
|May
|373¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|349½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|365¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|367¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|367¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|362
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 1,245.
|Wed.’s sales 1,245
|Wed.’s open int 3,557
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1024
|1034
|1021
|1022¾
|—1¾
|May
|1041¼
|1051¼
|1035
|1037¼
|—4
|Jul
|1055¾
|1065½
|1050
|1052
|—4¼
|Aug
|1054¾
|1063¾
|1049
|1050½
|—4½
|Sep
|1041½
|1049¾
|1036¾
|1037½
|—4¾
|Nov
|1045
|1053¼
|1040½
|1041¾
|—3¾
|Jan
|1056
|1063¼
|1051¼
|1052¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|1057
|1061¾
|1051
|1052
|—4¼
|May
|1059½
|1065
|1055
|1055½
|—4½
|Jul
|1071¾
|1071¾
|1062¼
|1062¼
|—4¾
|Aug
|1056
|—5¼
|Sep
|1037¼
|—5½
|Nov
|1039¾
|1043¼
|1034½
|1034½
|—4¾
|Jan
|1044¾
|—4¾
|Mar
|1046¾
|—4
|May
|1051
|—3½
|Jul
|1065
|1065½
|1059¾
|1059¾
|—6
|Aug
|1058½
|—6
|Sep
|1046
|—6
|Nov
|1046¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|1066½
|—4½
|Nov
|1032¾
|—4½
|Est. sales 289,441.
|Wed.’s sales 269,281
|Wed.’s open int 802,621
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|44.95
|45.65
|44.58
|44.75
|—.22
|May
|45.59
|46.23
|45.20
|45.35
|—.24
|Jul
|45.92
|46.51
|45.51
|45.67
|—.25
|Aug
|45.84
|46.38
|45.46
|45.61
|—.24
|Sep
|45.68
|46.17
|45.33
|45.47
|—.21
|Oct
|45.62
|45.94
|45.13
|45.30
|—.16
|Dec
|45.48
|45.95
|45.16
|45.34
|—.14
|Jan
|45.54
|46.01
|45.26
|45.43
|—.12
|Mar
|45.47
|46.07
|45.35
|45.50
|—.13
|May
|45.78
|45.86
|45.65
|45.66
|—.12
|Jul
|45.94
|45.94
|45.82
|45.82
|—.12
|Aug
|45.94
|45.94
|45.75
|45.75
|—.19
|Sep
|45.60
|—.19
|Oct
|45.40
|—.20
|Dec
|45.49
|—.18
|Jan
|45.56
|—.20
|Mar
|45.69
|—.21
|May
|45.81
|—.21
|Jul
|45.54
|—.21
|Aug
|45.38
|—.21
|Sep
|45.30
|—.21
|Oct
|45.48
|—.26
|Dec
|45.22
|—.26
|Jul
|45.11
|—.26
|Oct
|45.10
|—.26
|Dec
|44.84
|—.26
|Est. sales 164,660.
|Wed.’s sales 153,506
|Wed.’s open int 547,035
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|293.20
|295.60
|290.70
|290.90
|—2.50
|May
|302.50
|305.00
|299.60
|300.20
|—2.30
|Jul
|309.80
|312.20
|307.00
|307.50
|—2.50
|Aug
|312.10
|314.20
|309.30
|309.80
|—2.50
|Sep
|313.40
|315.60
|310.60
|311.10
|—2.60
|Oct
|314.20
|316.30
|311.50
|312.10
|—2.50
|Dec
|318.40
|320.40
|315.70
|316.00
|—2.80
|Jan
|320.40
|321.70
|317.20
|317.40
|—2.80
|Mar
|321.10
|321.90
|317.80
|317.90
|—2.90
|May
|321.20
|321.60
|319.20
|319.20
|—2.90
|Jul
|322.30
|323.50
|321.40
|321.40
|—3.00
|Aug
|321.90
|321.90
|320.90
|320.90
|—3.10
|Sep
|320.90
|320.90
|319.50
|319.50
|—3.00
|Oct
|317.10
|—3.00
|Dec
|318.80
|—3.10
|Jan
|319.40
|—3.10
|Mar
|320.10
|—3.10
|May
|321.60
|—3.10
|Jul
|323.40
|—3.10
|Aug
|322.90
|—3.10
|Sep
|321.40
|—3.10
|Oct
|323.40
|—3.10
|Dec
|325.20
|—3.20
|Jul
|333.20
|—3.20
|Oct
|333.20
|—3.20
|Dec
|336.20
|—3.20
|Est. sales 169,790.
|Wed.’s sales 159,986
|Wed.’s open int 540,417
