CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|592
|595½
|583½
|585½
|—6½
|May
|607
|609¾
|598¼
|600¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|620
|623
|612¼
|614
|—5¾
|Sep
|634½
|637
|627
|628¾
|—5½
|Dec
|652
|654¾
|645
|647
|—5
|Mar
|665¼
|668¾
|659¾
|661½
|—4½
|May
|671¼
|673½
|666
|667
|—4¼
|Jul
|659
|659
|656¼
|657
|—4
|Sep
|661¾
|—3½
|Dec
|670¾
|—4
|Mar
|676¼
|—3¼
|May
|676½
|—3¼
|Jul
|653¾
|—3¼
|Est. sales 184,290.
|Wed.’s sales 172,544
|Wed.’s open int 431,027
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|497¾
|503¼
|497½
|498
|+½
|May
|512
|518
|511¾
|512¾
|+½
|Jul
|515¼
|520¾
|515
|516¾
|+1½
|Sep
|477¾
|482¾
|477½
|482½
|+3½
|Dec
|475¼
|479¾
|475
|479½
|+3
|Mar
|485¾
|490¾
|485¾
|490¼
|+2¾
|May
|493¼
|496½
|493¼
|496¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|494¾
|498¾
|494¼
|498¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|472
|474½
|471¾
|474½
|+2½
|Dec
|469¾
|472½
|469½
|472½
|+2½
|Mar
|483
|483
|482¾
|482¾
|+2¼
|May
|488
|+2½
|Jul
|490½
|491
|490½
|490½
|+2¾
|Sep
|472¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|465
|466
|465
|466
|+2½
|Jul
|483
|+2½
|Dec
|460
|461¼
|460
|461¼
|+2
|Est. sales 516,971.
|Wed.’s sales 477,356
|Wed.’s open int 2,071,425
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|341½
|356¼
|340¾
|356¼
|+15
|May
|348½
|362
|347¾
|361¼
|+13
|Jul
|360
|366¾
|360
|366¾
|+12¾
|Sep
|362½
|+12¾
|Dec
|364¾
|+6¼
|Mar
|368¼
|+6¼
|May
|374¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|350½
|+6¼
|Sep
|366¼
|+6¼
|Dec
|368¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|368¾
|+6¼
|Sep
|363
|+6¼
|Est. sales 522.
|Wed.’s sales 522
|Wed.’s open int 3,882
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1032¼
|1046
|1031¾
|1045½
|+13¾
|May
|1049
|1063½
|1048¼
|1063
|+14¾
|Jul
|1064
|1078½
|1063¾
|1077¾
|+13¾
|Aug
|1063¼
|1075½
|1062¾
|1075¼
|+12½
|Sep
|1049¾
|1060½
|1048½
|1060
|+11
|Nov
|1051¼
|1062
|1050¾
|1061¼
|+10
|Jan
|1061¾
|1071¾
|1061½
|1071¼
|+10
|Mar
|1061¾
|1069¾
|1059¾
|1069¾
|+9
|May
|1064¾
|1072¼
|1062¾
|1071½
|+7¼
|Jul
|1073¼
|1078
|1072¾
|1077¼
|+6¾
|Aug
|1069¾
|+6¾
|Sep
|1052
|+7½
|Nov
|1047½
|1051¼
|1047½
|1050
|+7
|Jan
|1060
|+6¾
|Mar
|1060½
|+6¾
|May
|1064¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|1076¾
|+6¾
|Aug
|1075½
|+6¾
|Sep
|1063
|+6¾
|Nov
|1060¾
|+8½
|Jul
|1081½
|+8½
|Nov
|1047¾
|+8½
|Est. sales 332,888.
|Wed.’s sales 303,581
|Wed.’s open int 890,774
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|46.40
|47.34
|46.21
|47.26
|+.96
|May
|46.90
|47.87
|46.70
|47.79
|+.99
|Jul
|47.18
|48.14
|46.98
|48.05
|+.98
|Aug
|46.99
|47.98
|46.86
|47.91
|+.97
|Sep
|46.79
|47.73
|46.64
|47.67
|+.95
|Oct
|46.51
|47.43
|46.37
|47.36
|+.92
|Dec
|46.46
|47.41
|46.37
|47.35
|+.95
|Jan
|46.51
|47.46
|46.36
|47.40
|+.99
|Mar
|46.42
|47.36
|46.42
|47.36
|+.95
|May
|47.44
|+.94
|Jul
|47.55
|+.93
|Aug
|47.45
|+.92
|Sep
|47.27
|+.92
|Oct
|47.05
|+.92
|Dec
|47.09
|+.90
|Jan
|47.17
|+.90
|Mar
|47.27
|+.90
|May
|47.39
|+.90
|Jul
|46.98
|+.90
|Aug
|46.82
|+.90
|Sep
|46.74
|+.90
|Oct
|46.97
|+.90
|Dec
|46.71
|+.90
|Jul
|46.60
|+.90
|Oct
|46.59
|+.90
|Dec
|46.33
|+.90
|Est. sales 203,417.
|Wed.’s sales 189,471
|Wed.’s open int 571,080,
|up 4,653
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|294.70
|297.40
|293.40
|296.00
|+1.30
|May
|303.10
|305.80
|301.60
|304.60
|+1.50
|Jul
|309.80
|312.30
|308.30
|311.20
|+1.40
|Aug
|311.50
|313.90
|310.10
|312.80
|+1.20
|Sep
|312.30
|314.40
|311.00
|313.60
|+1.10
|Oct
|312.50
|314.90
|311.40
|313.90
|+1.00
|Dec
|317.50
|318.50
|315.20
|317.70
|+1.00
|Jan
|317.80
|319.10
|316.20
|319.00
|+1.30
|Mar
|318.00
|319.20
|316.20
|319.00
|+1.30
|May
|317.90
|320.50
|317.60
|320.20
|+1.40
|Jul
|320.00
|322.20
|320.00
|322.20
|+.80
|Aug
|320.00
|321.80
|320.00
|321.80
|+.90
|Sep
|320.40
|+.90
|Oct
|318.00
|+.90
|Dec
|319.80
|+.90
|Jan
|320.40
|+.90
|Mar
|321.10
|+.90
|May
|322.60
|+.90
|Jul
|324.40
|+.90
|Aug
|323.90
|+.90
|Sep
|322.40
|+.90
|Oct
|324.40
|+.90
|Dec
|326.30
|+.90
|Jul
|334.30
|+.90
|Oct
|334.30
|+.90
|Dec
|337.30
|+.90
|Est. sales 174,567.
|Wed.’s sales 161,348
|Wed.’s open int 587,798,
|up 29
