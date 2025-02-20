CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 592 595½ 583½ 585½ —6½ May 607 609¾ 598¼ 600¼ —6¼ Jul 620 623 612¼ 614 —5¾ Sep 634½ 637 627 628¾ —5½ Dec 652 654¾ 645 647 —5 Mar 665¼ 668¾ 659¾ 661½ —4½ May 671¼ 673½ 666 667 —4¼ Jul 659 659 656¼ 657 —4 Sep 661¾ —3½ Dec 670¾ —4 Mar 676¼ —3¼ May 676½ —3¼ Jul 653¾ —3¼ Est. sales 184,290. Wed.’s sales 172,544 Wed.’s open int 431,027 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 497¾ 503¼ 497½ 498 +½ May 512 518 511¾ 512¾ +½ Jul 515¼ 520¾ 515 516¾ +1½ Sep 477¾ 482¾ 477½ 482½ +3½ Dec 475¼ 479¾ 475 479½ +3 Mar 485¾ 490¾ 485¾ 490¼ +2¾ May 493¼ 496½ 493¼ 496¼ +2¾ Jul 494¾ 498¾ 494¼ 498¼ +2¾ Sep 472 474½ 471¾ 474½ +2½ Dec 469¾ 472½ 469½ 472½ +2½ Mar 483 483 482¾ 482¾ +2¼ May 488 +2½ Jul 490½ 491 490½ 490½ +2¾ Sep 472¼ — ¼ Dec 465 466 465 466 +2½ Jul 483 +2½ Dec 460 461¼ 460 461¼ +2 Est. sales 516,971. Wed.’s sales 477,356 Wed.’s open int 2,071,425 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 341½ 356¼ 340¾ 356¼ +15 May 348½ 362 347¾ 361¼ +13 Jul 360 366¾ 360 366¾ +12¾ Sep 362½ +12¾ Dec 364¾ +6¼ Mar 368¼ +6¼ May 374¼ +6¼ Jul 350½ +6¼ Sep 366¼ +6¼ Dec 368¾ +6¼ Jul 368¾ +6¼ Sep 363 +6¼ Est. sales 522. Wed.’s sales 522 Wed.’s open int 3,882 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1032¼ 1046 1031¾ 1045½ +13¾ May 1049 1063½ 1048¼ 1063 +14¾ Jul 1064 1078½ 1063¾ 1077¾ +13¾ Aug 1063¼ 1075½ 1062¾ 1075¼ +12½ Sep 1049¾ 1060½ 1048½ 1060 +11 Nov 1051¼ 1062 1050¾ 1061¼ +10 Jan 1061¾ 1071¾ 1061½ 1071¼ +10 Mar 1061¾ 1069¾ 1059¾ 1069¾ +9 May 1064¾ 1072¼ 1062¾ 1071½ +7¼ Jul 1073¼ 1078 1072¾ 1077¼ +6¾ Aug 1069¾ +6¾ Sep 1052 +7½ Nov 1047½ 1051¼ 1047½ 1050 +7 Jan 1060 +6¾ Mar 1060½ +6¾ May 1064¾ +6¾ Jul 1076¾ +6¾ Aug 1075½ +6¾ Sep 1063 +6¾ Nov 1060¾ +8½ Jul 1081½ +8½ Nov 1047¾ +8½ Est. sales 332,888. Wed.’s sales 303,581 Wed.’s open int 890,774 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 46.40 47.34 46.21 47.26 +.96 May 46.90 47.87 46.70 47.79 +.99 Jul 47.18 48.14 46.98 48.05 +.98 Aug 46.99 47.98 46.86 47.91 +.97 Sep 46.79 47.73 46.64 47.67 +.95 Oct 46.51 47.43 46.37 47.36 +.92 Dec 46.46 47.41 46.37 47.35 +.95 Jan 46.51 47.46 46.36 47.40 +.99 Mar 46.42 47.36 46.42 47.36 +.95 May 47.44 +.94 Jul 47.55 +.93 Aug 47.45 +.92 Sep 47.27 +.92 Oct 47.05 +.92 Dec 47.09 +.90 Jan 47.17 +.90 Mar 47.27 +.90 May 47.39 +.90 Jul 46.98 +.90 Aug 46.82 +.90 Sep 46.74 +.90 Oct 46.97 +.90 Dec 46.71 +.90 Jul 46.60 +.90 Oct 46.59 +.90 Dec 46.33 +.90 Est. sales 203,417. Wed.’s sales 189,471 Wed.’s open int 571,080, up 4,653 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 294.70 297.40 293.40 296.00 +1.30 May 303.10 305.80 301.60 304.60 +1.50 Jul 309.80 312.30 308.30 311.20 +1.40 Aug 311.50 313.90 310.10 312.80 +1.20 Sep 312.30 314.40 311.00 313.60 +1.10 Oct 312.50 314.90 311.40 313.90 +1.00 Dec 317.50 318.50 315.20 317.70 +1.00 Jan 317.80 319.10 316.20 319.00 +1.30 Mar 318.00 319.20 316.20 319.00 +1.30 May 317.90 320.50 317.60 320.20 +1.40 Jul 320.00 322.20 320.00 322.20 +.80 Aug 320.00 321.80 320.00 321.80 +.90 Sep 320.40 +.90 Oct 318.00 +.90 Dec 319.80 +.90 Jan 320.40 +.90 Mar 321.10 +.90 May 322.60 +.90 Jul 324.40 +.90 Aug 323.90 +.90 Sep 322.40 +.90 Oct 324.40 +.90 Dec 326.30 +.90 Jul 334.30 +.90 Oct 334.30 +.90 Dec 337.30 +.90 Est. sales 174,567. Wed.’s sales 161,348 Wed.’s open int 587,798, up 29

