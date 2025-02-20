Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 20, 2025, 3:20 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 592 595½ 583½ 585½ —6½
May 607 609¾ 598¼ 600¼ —6¼
Jul 620 623 612¼ 614 —5¾
Sep 634½ 637 627 628¾ —5½
Dec 652 654¾ 645 647 —5
Mar 665¼ 668¾ 659¾ 661½ —4½
May 671¼ 673½ 666 667 —4¼
Jul 659 659 656¼ 657 —4
Sep 661¾ —3½
Dec 670¾ —4
Mar 676¼ —3¼
May 676½ —3¼
Jul 653¾ —3¼
Est. sales 184,290. Wed.’s sales 172,544
Wed.’s open int 431,027
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 497¾ 503¼ 497½ 498
May 512 518 511¾ 512¾
Jul 515¼ 520¾ 515 516¾ +1½
Sep 477¾ 482¾ 477½ 482½ +3½
Dec 475¼ 479¾ 475 479½ +3
Mar 485¾ 490¾ 485¾ 490¼ +2¾
May 493¼ 496½ 493¼ 496¼ +2¾
Jul 494¾ 498¾ 494¼ 498¼ +2¾
Sep 472 474½ 471¾ 474½ +2½
Dec 469¾ 472½ 469½ 472½ +2½
Mar 483 483 482¾ 482¾ +2¼
May 488 +2½
Jul 490½ 491 490½ 490½ +2¾
Sep 472¼ ¼
Dec 465 466 465 466 +2½
Jul 483 +2½
Dec 460 461¼ 460 461¼ +2
Est. sales 516,971. Wed.’s sales 477,356
Wed.’s open int 2,071,425
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 341½ 356¼ 340¾ 356¼ +15
May 348½ 362 347¾ 361¼ +13
Jul 360 366¾ 360 366¾ +12¾
Sep 362½ +12¾
Dec 364¾ +6¼
Mar 368¼ +6¼
May 374¼ +6¼
Jul 350½ +6¼
Sep 366¼ +6¼
Dec 368¾ +6¼
Jul 368¾ +6¼
Sep 363 +6¼
Est. sales 522. Wed.’s sales 522
Wed.’s open int 3,882
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1032¼ 1046 1031¾ 1045½ +13¾
May 1049 1063½ 1048¼ 1063 +14¾
Jul 1064 1078½ 1063¾ 1077¾ +13¾
Aug 1063¼ 1075½ 1062¾ 1075¼ +12½
Sep 1049¾ 1060½ 1048½ 1060 +11
Nov 1051¼ 1062 1050¾ 1061¼ +10
Jan 1061¾ 1071¾ 1061½ 1071¼ +10
Mar 1061¾ 1069¾ 1059¾ 1069¾ +9
May 1064¾ 1072¼ 1062¾ 1071½ +7¼
Jul 1073¼ 1078 1072¾ 1077¼ +6¾
Aug 1069¾ +6¾
Sep 1052 +7½
Nov 1047½ 1051¼ 1047½ 1050 +7
Jan 1060 +6¾
Mar 1060½ +6¾
May 1064¾ +6¾
Jul 1076¾ +6¾
Aug 1075½ +6¾
Sep 1063 +6¾
Nov 1060¾ +8½
Jul 1081½ +8½
Nov 1047¾ +8½
Est. sales 332,888. Wed.’s sales 303,581
Wed.’s open int 890,774
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 46.40 47.34 46.21 47.26 +.96
May 46.90 47.87 46.70 47.79 +.99
Jul 47.18 48.14 46.98 48.05 +.98
Aug 46.99 47.98 46.86 47.91 +.97
Sep 46.79 47.73 46.64 47.67 +.95
Oct 46.51 47.43 46.37 47.36 +.92
Dec 46.46 47.41 46.37 47.35 +.95
Jan 46.51 47.46 46.36 47.40 +.99
Mar 46.42 47.36 46.42 47.36 +.95
May 47.44 +.94
Jul 47.55 +.93
Aug 47.45 +.92
Sep 47.27 +.92
Oct 47.05 +.92
Dec 47.09 +.90
Jan 47.17 +.90
Mar 47.27 +.90
May 47.39 +.90
Jul 46.98 +.90
Aug 46.82 +.90
Sep 46.74 +.90
Oct 46.97 +.90
Dec 46.71 +.90
Jul 46.60 +.90
Oct 46.59 +.90
Dec 46.33 +.90
Est. sales 203,417. Wed.’s sales 189,471
Wed.’s open int 571,080, up 4,653
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 294.70 297.40 293.40 296.00 +1.30
May 303.10 305.80 301.60 304.60 +1.50
Jul 309.80 312.30 308.30 311.20 +1.40
Aug 311.50 313.90 310.10 312.80 +1.20
Sep 312.30 314.40 311.00 313.60 +1.10
Oct 312.50 314.90 311.40 313.90 +1.00
Dec 317.50 318.50 315.20 317.70 +1.00
Jan 317.80 319.10 316.20 319.00 +1.30
Mar 318.00 319.20 316.20 319.00 +1.30
May 317.90 320.50 317.60 320.20 +1.40
Jul 320.00 322.20 320.00 322.20 +.80
Aug 320.00 321.80 320.00 321.80 +.90
Sep 320.40 +.90
Oct 318.00 +.90
Dec 319.80 +.90
Jan 320.40 +.90
Mar 321.10 +.90
May 322.60 +.90
Jul 324.40 +.90
Aug 323.90 +.90
Sep 322.40 +.90
Oct 324.40 +.90
Dec 326.30 +.90
Jul 334.30 +.90
Oct 334.30 +.90
Dec 337.30 +.90
Est. sales 174,567. Wed.’s sales 161,348
Wed.’s open int 587,798, up 29

