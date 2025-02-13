CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 574 581 571½ 577¾ +3½ May 588 594 585 592 +4 Jul 599 605 596 603 +4¼ Sep 612 618¾ 609½ 617 +4¾ Dec 631 637½ 628¼ 635¾ +4¾ Mar 644¼ 652¼ 644¼ 650¾ +4½ May 651¾ 658½ 651¾ 657½ +4¼ Jul 649¼ 649¾ 644¼ 649½ +4 Sep 655 +4 Dec 665¼ +4½ Mar 671½ +4¼ May 673 +4¼ Jul 649¼ +3½ Est. sales 246,424. Wed.’s sales 217,004 Wed.’s open int 444,311 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 489¾ 494¼ 485¼ 493½ +3¼ May 503¼ 506½ 499½ 506 +2 Jul 506½ 509¼ 503½ 509 +1¾ Sep 473 474¾ 470¼ 474¾ +1 Dec 473¼ 473¾ 470¼ 472¾ — ¾ Mar 483½ 484¼ 480¾ 483½ — ¾ May 489½ 490 487½ 489¼ — ¾ Jul 491¾ 492¼ 489¼ 491½ — ½ Sep 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ —1¼ Dec 465¼ 466¼ 464 465 —1 Mar 475½ —1¼ May 481 —1¼ Jul 483¾ —1 Sep 470 —1 Dec 458½ —1 Jul 475½ —1 Dec 455¼ +¼ Est. sales 608,438. Wed.’s sales 542,757 Wed.’s open int 2,033,107, up 6,975 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 333½ 338½ 331¼ 331¾ —1¼ May 343½ 346¼ 337¾ 338 —3 Jul 347¾ 348¼ 344 344¾ —3¾ Sep 340½ —3¾ Dec 352¾ 352¾ 349 349 —3¾ Mar 352½ —3¾ May 358½ —3¾ Jul 334¾ —3¾ Sep 350½ —3¾ Dec 353 —3¾ Jul 353 —3¾ Sep 347¼ —3¾ Est. sales 738. Wed.’s sales 738 Wed.’s open int 4,002, up 90 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1028½ 1032½ 1024 1030 +2¼ May 1046 1050 1041¼ 1047 +1¼ Jul 1062 1065¾ 1057 1063 +1 Aug 1060 1062 1054 1060½ +1½ Sep 1042½ 1045½ 1038¼ 1043½ +1¼ Nov 1044 1048 1040½ 1045¼ +1¼ Jan 1053 1057½ 1050½ 1055¾ +2 Mar 1051½ 1056¾ 1050 1055½ +2¾ May 1056¾ 1059¼ 1053½ 1059¼ +2½ Jul 1061¾ 1067½ 1060½ 1065½ +2½ Aug 1057¾ +2¼ Sep 1036¾ +2½ Nov 1032½ 1034¾ 1032½ 1034¼ +2¾ Jan 1044¼ +2¼ Mar 1044¾ +2 May 1049¾ +2¼ Jul 1060½ +2½ Aug 1059¼ +2½ Sep 1046¾ +2½ Nov 1047½ +2½ Jul 1068¼ +2½ Nov 1034½ +2½ Est. sales 396,547. Wed.’s sales 359,090 Wed.’s open int 894,725 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 45.66 46.38 45.03 46.25 +.59 May 46.14 46.83 45.53 46.68 +.55 Jul 46.36 47.02 45.80 46.89 +.53 Aug 46.15 46.79 45.62 46.69 +.52 Sep 45.89 46.50 45.37 46.42 +.51 Oct 45.61 46.16 45.06 46.11 +.52 Dec 45.56 46.13 45.07 46.09 +.50 Jan 45.55 46.15 45.08 46.12 +.49 Mar 45.25 46.13 45.10 46.13 +.51 May 45.22 46.21 45.22 46.21 +.49 Jul 45.31 46.31 45.31 46.31 +.48 Aug 45.18 46.19 45.18 46.19 +.50 Sep 45.99 +.50 Oct 45.73 +.50 Dec 45.76 +.50 Jan 45.84 +.50 Mar 45.94 +.50 May 46.06 +.50 Jul 45.65 +.50 Aug 45.49 +.50 Sep 45.41 +.50 Oct 45.64 +.50 Dec 45.38 +.50 Jul 45.27 +.50 Oct 45.26 +.50 Dec 45.00 +.50 Est. sales 202,327. Wed.’s sales 177,440 Wed.’s open int 557,803 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 294.00 296.20 291.60 292.70 —1.40 May 302.30 304.40 299.90 300.80 —1.50 Jul 309.60 311.40 306.90 307.70 —1.70 Aug 311.70 313.60 309.00 309.70 —2.00 Sep 312.80 314.70 310.10 310.70 —2.10 Oct 313.50 315.10 310.70 311.20 —2.10 Dec 317.10 318.70 314.30 314.90 —2.00 Jan 317.70 319.60 315.70 316.10 —1.80 Mar 318.40 319.40 315.70 316.20 —1.70 May 317.70 318.50 317.20 317.50 —1.40 Jul 321.60 321.60 319.70 319.90 —1.20 Aug 320.60 320.60 319.50 319.50 —.80 Sep 319.00 319.60 318.10 318.10 —.20 Oct 319.00 319.00 315.90 315.90 +.40 Dec 316.20 319.00 316.20 317.90 +.30 Jan 320.00 320.00 318.40 318.40 +.20 Mar 319.10 +.20 May 320.60 +.20 Jul 322.40 +.20 Aug 321.90 +.20 Sep 320.40 +.20 Oct 322.40 +.20 Dec 324.80 +.20 Jul 332.80 +.20 Oct 332.80 +.20 Dec 336.30 +.20 Est. sales 203,141. Wed.’s sales 178,803 Wed.’s open int 585,045

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.